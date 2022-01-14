Leslie Grace and Ethan Kai seen on set of new Batgirl film

Leslie Grace and Ethan Kai filming in Glasgow

Actors Leslie Grace and Ethan Kai have been pictured on what is believed to be the set of the new Batgirl film.

Filming is underway at the site in Glasgow in the Trongate area of the city.

Surrounded by masked shoppers, the pair were seen holding hands and walking round a makeshift Christmas market.

An area of Glasgow has been transformed by set builders into the famous Gotham city with alterations made to shop fronts and police cars (Andrew Milligan/ PA)

They clutched hot drinks and exchanged smiles before coming to a stop near a sign for The Bell Tower.

Grace, who stars in In The Heights, will play the film’s title role though Kai’s character is still unknown.

They will star alongside Mummy actor Brendan Fraser, who is rumoured to play DC villain Firefly, and JK Simmons.

Batgirl will focus on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon (Andrew Milligan/ PA)

Batgirl will focus on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon.

The area has been transformed by set builders into the famous Gotham city with alterations made to shop fronts and police cars.

The film, expected to debut on the HBO Max streaming service in 2022, will be directed by Bad Boys For Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

A view of a City of Gotham police badge on the set in Glasgow, for what is believed to be the film set of the new Batgirl movie (Andrew Milligan/ PA)

Both El Arbi and Fallah were also pictured on the set.