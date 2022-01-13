Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce engagement

Megan Fox at special Advance Screening of Transformers – London

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have announced they are engaged.

The Transformers actress said the couple had “walked through hell together” as she shared the news online.

She shared an intimate video on Instagram showing the US rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, getting down on one knee during his proposal while Fox covers her face with her hands.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” Fox captioned the video.

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

“Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

She added: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.

“…and then we drank each other’s blood”.

Fox has previously described herself as “unusual” and once said she “went to Hell for eternity” after taking a powerful hallucinogenic in Costa Rica with her now-fiance.

The couple recently appeared together on the cover of the 2021 issue of British GQ Style’s Autumn/Winter issue.

Fox told the magazine she had met her “soulmate”.