Kimberly Wyatt: Dancing on Ice has been rehab from having children

Kimberly Wyatt

Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt says Dancing On Ice has been “rehab from having children”.

The American singer and dancer previously said she was “excited” to test her body on the skating show after having three Caesarean sections.

Wyatt, 39, said: “My body is still recovering from my third Caesarean, my youngest is two years old.

“So much happens to your hips, your ribs and your abs and trying to get it all back together, so it’s just rehab from having children for me, this whole experience has been.”

Last year, Wyatt revealed she had been sterilised, and said her husband Max Rogers would be having a vasectomy.

The couple have three children: Willow, seven, Maple, four, and Ford, who was born in 2019.

“It’s been amazing to get back to the ballet foundations that I had once as a kid and a teenager.

“I try and start my day with a bit of ballet, strength, Pilates, a bit of anything to get those abs back together, the booty engaging and just getting the body feeling good.

“So it’s just trying to be in a place where you have such a good relationship with all the fibres, tendons and muscles in your body to call upon them when you need them, especially mid-fall.”

Kimberly Wyatt and Max Rogers with their children (Yui Mok/PA)

Wyatt is competing with professional skating partner Mark Hanretty, who withdrew from the competition last year after his partner Billie Shepherd suffered a fall on the rink.

Speaking about her nerves, Wyatt added: “I think it’s handling all of the elements, the crowd, the live TV, the judges, the lights, all of the extras that are outside of your control, and being able to stay as calm as you can and give the best performance you can.

“Expecting the unexpected and trying to find your way on really slippery ice.”

The line-up also includes Love Island’s Liberty Poole, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, and Happy Mondays dancer Bez.