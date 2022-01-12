Gary Barlow pays tribute to wife on 22nd wedding anniversary

Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn

Gary Barlow has paid tribute to his wife Dawn on their 22nd wedding anniversary.

The singer and former X Factor judge, 50, shared a picture of them celebrating the milestone with cocktails.

Two other photos showed the day they met for the first time in 1988, while Dawn was working as a dancer for Take That.

He said: “Happy 22nd Wedding Anniversary Mrs.B. Well what a time we’ve had. So many adventures. 4 beautiful children.

“Here’s to the next 22 and beyond. Check out the pics of the day we first met – 1988 !!! Shocking!!!”

They married in 2000 after being in a relationship for several years and share three children – Daisy, Daniel and Emily.

In 2012, their fourth child Poppy was delivered stillborn.