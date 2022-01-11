Ryan Libbey: Hold on tight to the people you love

Ryan Libbey

Made In Chelsea star Ryan Libbey has said “hold on tight to the people you love” after his fiancee Louise Thompson suffered a traumatic birth.

The 31-year-old TV personality suffered serious complications while giving birth to their son, Leo-Hunter, previously describing it as a “dance with death twice”.

Ahead of Christmas, Thompson revealed to her followers that the baby had been treated in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and she had been treated in the adult ICU for weeks after the birth.

On Tuesday, Libbey, 31, shared pictures holding his newborn son, adding that the the last few months had “tested” him in more ways he could have ever imagined.

He captioned the Instagram post: “This kinda stuff you don’t prepare for. Sometimes it just lands at your door and you’ve got to deal with it.

“I’ve learnt a lot, about myself, about life, about what really matters.

“I guess first and foremost on that the long list of hard lessons – hold on tight to the people you love.

“It can all change in a blink of an eye.”

The personal trainer said that he intends to share his experiences in the hope it will “help someone going through a particularly bad time”.

Libbey also thanked everyone who had sent cards and stopped them “in the street”.

“All of your support and good wishes are gratefully received.

“You’ll be seeing a lot more from the 3 of us as we rebuild and come back stronger,” Libbey added.

Thompson has previously called Libbey her “rock” and praised him for looking after her and their newborn son following her traumatic birth.

She shared a series of photos to social media of him caring for baby Leo-Hunter and said he had to “witness things that no partner should ever have to”.

The reality TV star listed further ways in which her partner helped her including showering her, cooking, cleaning and bringing their son to the hospital every day so she could bond with him while she was an inpatient.

Thompson appeared in Made In Chelsea’s first series in 2011, progressing to become one of the E4 show’s main characters, while partner Libbey joined the cast in 2016 when the series was filming in the south of France.