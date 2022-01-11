BBC director-general voices support for incoming news chief over impartiality

BBC director-general Tim Davie

BBC director-general Tim Davie has defended the corporation’s incoming news chief on the issue of impartiality, saying she should be “outstanding” at delivering on the brief.

ITN chief executive Deborah Turness is joining the BBC as its new chief executive of news and current affairs after holding senior positions with NBC News and ITV News.

Appearing before the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee, Mr Davie was asked whether he had confidence Ms Turness could ensure impartiality at the broadcaster as it faces increased scrutiny over the issue.

Deborah Turness, who has held senior positions with NBC News and ITV News, was publicly backed by Mr Davie (RTS/PA)

He said: “I will delicately sidestep any evaluation of Channel 4 News because I think that is for others to make the assessment.

“The BBC, by the way, has more rigorous editorial guidelines than even the Ofcom code and I think my job is really to focus on that.

“The second point I would make is that if I had any doubt at all that a director of news candidate could not flawlessly and actively deploy deep understanding of our impartiality brief, I wouldn’t have hired them, and I think Deborah Turness should be outstanding at delivering on this brief.”

In October, the BBC unveiled plans for its “biggest and most significant push” in response to a review led by Arts Council England chairman Sir Nicholas Serota into its governance and culture.

The broadcaster published a 10-point plan focused on impartiality, editorial standards, and whistleblowing to ensure its content is fair, accurate, and unbiased.

David Jordan, director of editorial policy and standards at the BBC, explained how it has sought to improve impartiality.