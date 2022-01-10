Golden Globes winners – a full list

A lack of celebrity guests and media access meant celebrations were non-existent at the muted Golden Globes awards, which took place following a year of heavy criticism.
Here is a full list of the winners.
Best Motion Picture – Drama – The Power Of The Dog
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama- Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama – Will Smith (King Richard)
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – West Side Story (2021)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…BOOM!)
Best Motion Picture – Animated – Encanto
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language – Drive My Car
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture – Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture – Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)
Best Director – Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)
Best Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Best Original Score – Hans Zimmer (Dune)
Best Original Song – No Time To Die (Billie Eilis and Finneas O Connell)
Best Television Series – Drama – Succession
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama – Michaela Jae Rodriguez (Pose)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama – Jeremy Strong
Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Hacks
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television – The Underground Railroad
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television – Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television – Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Supporting Role – Sarah Snook (Succession)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role – O Yeong-su (Squid Game)