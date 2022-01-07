Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The Apprentice launch show most-watched since 2017

ShowbizPublished:

The BBC series returned on Thursday with 16 new candidates battling to win £250,000 of investment from Lord Sugar.

Lord Sugar and The Apprentice candidates
Lord Sugar and The Apprentice candidates

The first episode of The Apprentice was watched by 4.6 million people, making it the show’s most popular launch since 2017.

Series 16 of the BBC show began on Thursday evening, with Lord Alan Sugar aided by Baroness Karren Brady and previous winner Tim Campbell, who filled in for Claude Littner while he recovers from an accident.

The launch show was watched by an average of 4.6 million viewers, giving BBC One a 30.6% share in the overnight ratings – its highest since 2011, the corporation confirmed.

The Apprentice 2022
Harry Mahmood was the first entrepreneur fired by Lord Sugar (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

In the episode, former pharmacy manager Harry Mahmood, 35, became the first entrepreneur eliminated from the show.

He was awarded the British Empire Medal in the 2021 New Year Honours for his work in the West Midlands during the early months of lockdown.

The series will continue to see the remaining 15 entrepreneurs battle it out to win £250,000 of investment in their business.

The Apprentice continues on BBC One and iPlayer.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News