Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Britney Spears embraces ‘free woman energy’ with nude photos online

ShowbizPublished:

The pop star was recently freed from the controversial arrangement which allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her life for nearly 14 years.

Britney Spears recalls pep talk
Britney Spears recalls pep talk

Britney Spears has continued to embrace her “free woman energy” in a series of nude photographs she has shared online.

The pop star was recently freed from the controversial arrangement which allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her life and finances for nearly 14 years.

She posted two photos on Instagram showing her wearing nothing except white stockings, but with emojis covering her private areas.

The Toxic singer previously said the years spent under her controlling conservatorship have made her “scared” of people and the entertainment business.

But she vowed to “be my own cheerleader” and has hinted at a new musical release online.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News