64th Annual Grammy Awards postponed due to Covid concerns

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, due to take place later this month, has been postponed due to concerns over coronavirus, it has been announced.

The Recording Academy and CBS said the decision to press ahead with the 2022 ceremony “simply contains too many risks”.

The event, which is regarded as music’s biggest night, was originally scheduled to take place on January 31 in Los Angeles.

A statement online said: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show.

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks.”

The statement added that a new date for the event would be announced in due course.