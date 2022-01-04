Sara Bareilles says 2021 was ‘a very low year’ for her mental health

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles has revealed that 2021 was “a very low year” for her mental health.

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter, who composed the music and lyrics for West End musical Waitress and is best known for chart hits including Brave and Love Song, reflected on last year in a New Year’s message on Instagram and said she has been assisted by medication.

She said: “It has been a very low year for me with regard to my mental health and I am also grateful that part of the reason I can touch my joy again is I finally got the help of some medication.

“It’s been a journey to try and pull up, and I found this year I needed more help. It is helping. I am relieved and feel more like myself – and I will find my way again and now it feels possible.

“If you’re struggling – I see you and I hope you remember you’re not stuck as long as you’re willing to change the view. Begin again.”

Sara Bareilles attending the opening night of Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre, London (Ian West/PA)

In 2021, Bareilles went back into acting by joining the cast of sitcom Girls5Eva, a comedy which follows a former girl group who try to get back into the spotlight.

In June of 2021, she told People: “I have to be in front of the camera again and have to get dressed and get hair done…

“It brings up a lot of stuff for me. I have been someone who’s struggled with body image issues my whole life and I’ve struggled with feelings of being self-conscious as I’ve gotten older…

“Ultimately, whether one pair of jeans fits or not, I can still enjoy the world and the people I love … There’s so much to celebrate, so I try to be gentle.”