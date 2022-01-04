Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney appear to donate to Wrexham FC player’s charity

Wrexham v Torquay United – Vanarama National League – Racecourse Ground

Wrexham FC’s celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney appear to have donated £10,000 to a charity fundraising page after the death of a player’s baby.

The donation was made to a GoFundMe page set up by footballer Jordan Davies and his partner Kelsey Edwards after their son Arthur was “born sleeping” last month.

A message saying “Rob, Kaitlin, Ryan and Blake For Arthur” was left with the generous donation.

Reynolds and McElhenney are married to US actresses Blake Lively and Kaitlin Olson respectively.

Reynolds and McElhenney took control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021

The generous donation will go towards the charity Sands (Stillbirth & Neonatal Death Society) which the bereaved couple said they will be “forever grateful” to after the death of their baby.

The charity page states that it “works to support anyone affected by the death of a baby; improve the care bereaved parents receive; and create a world where fewer babies die”.

In the fundraising page description they wrote: “Our baby boy, Arthur Andrew Davies was born sleeping on the 14th December 2021.

“The support we received during this time was amazing.

“The midwives provided around the clock care and made sure we were comfortable and they really couldn’t do enough for us.

“We were given the time we needed with our boy and were supported throughout.

“They also provided us with a memory box with things to cherish forever.

“We are forever grateful for Sands and all the staff in the Wrexham Maelor.

“Sweet dreams my sweet boy.”

The midfielder signed for Wrexham in July 2020.

Reynolds and McElhenney took 100% control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021.

The celebrity duo also invested £2 million in the club under the terms of the deal.

Reynolds is well known for starring as Marvel’s Deadpool and other comic and action roles.