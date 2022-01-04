Release of Jared Leto’s vampire superhero film Morbius pushed back again

Jared Leto at the House of Gucci UK Premiere – London

The release of sinister vampiric superhero film Morbius has been pushed back yet again amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film, starring Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, has already been delayed several times due to the health crisis.

Leto stars as Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist whose attempts at curing a rare blood disorder leave him with mysterious powers.

Its release in UK cinemas was most recently scheduled for January 28 but this has now been postponed to April 1, a spokesman for Sony confirmed.

Is he here to save the world or destroy it? Watch Dr. Michael Morbius and his sinister alter-ego in this exclusive scene. #MORBIUS – Coming exclusively to movie theaters January 28. #CCXPWorlds pic.twitter.com/2ZC4Lrceit — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) December 5, 2021

Morbius is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and also stars Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

A previous trailer showed Leto’s anti-hero, who has been missing for two months, being found on a container ship that washed up on Long Island, New York.

Morbius is seen flying through subway tunnels before saying: “There’s something inside of me that wants to hunt and consume blood.”

The trailer also includes references to Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom.