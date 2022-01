Miley Cyrus laughs off wardrobe malfunction during New Year’s Eve special

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her top fell off as she was performing at a star-studded New Year’s Eve special in Miami.

The singer was performing her hit Party In The USA when her skimpy glittery crop top fell off, leaving her clutching the fabric over her chest with her back completely exposed.

Cyrus swiftly left the stage while her backing singers took over the song before returning wearing a maroon blazer hanging open to show nothing underneath.

Resuming singing duties, she ad-libbed the lyrics: “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now.”

In between verses, she told the crowd: “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

The special saw Cyrus team up with SNL comedian Pete Davidson to introduce a selection of live music performances and comedy skits featuring artists including Saweetie, Jack Harlow, and Cyrus’s little sister Noah.

Opening the show, which aired on US network NBC and streaming service Peacock, Cyrus said: “I just had to have Pete with me tonight, he has been my rock this week.

“Yep, Pete Davidson has been my emotional support, which should tell you how crazy this week has been.”

She continued: “This isn’t the New Year party we thought we were going to have or even the one we were planning on last week or just a few hours ago.

“But we’re just trying to think positive… or negative depending on whichever one means you can still taste and smell.

“It’s about to be 2022, which I think is guaranteed to be the best year of the last three.”

Davidson said: “I mean the bar is pretty low, so let’s have some fun tonight.”

Other guest performers were Anitta, Brandi Carlile and rapper 24kGoldn.

Cyrus and her sister later performed a cover of Dolly Parton’s country hit Jolene, wearing a shiny silver jumpsuit and fitted black dress respectively.

The show also featured several comedy sketches involving the two hosts.

One saw Cyrus and Davidson secretly reveal to each other backstage that neither were “party monsters”, in spite of their public reputations.

Both admitted to having fake tattoos that they applied each morning, had never taken any recreational drugs and became increasingly more exhausted by having to go live on Instagram, before heading out to continue the party anyway.

Another saw Davidson musing over his unrealistic New Year resolutions, featuring a cameo from US actor Steve Buscemi.