Kim Kardashian thanks Colorado Governor for reducing truck driver’s sentence

ShowbizPublished:

The reality star said the case was a ‘clear example’ of why mandatory minimum sentences should be abolished.

Kim Kardashian has thanked the Governor of Colorado for drastically reducing the 110-year prison sentence given to a 26-year-old truck driver in the US.

The reality star said the case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was a “clear example” of why mandatory minimum sentences should be abolished.

Aguilera-Mederos was given the lengthy sentence for vehicular homicide, following an accident that killed four people in Colorado in 2019.

This was reduced by Governor Jared Polis to 10 years on Thursday.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (Lakewood Police Department via AP, File)

“Thank you to @govofco for taking action to reduce Mr Aguilera-Mederos sentence!” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram story.

“While his new sentence is ten years, he will now have an opportunity to come home in five years and be with his son and wife.

“This case was a clear example of why mandatory minimums don’t work and need to be abolished.

“I’m grateful to Governor Polis for his empathy and leadership on this case.”

The 41-year-old reality star recently passed the ‘baby bar’ on her fourth attempt as part of her law apprenticeship (Ian West/ PA)

The 41-year-old recently passed the “baby bar” on her fourth attempt as part of her law apprenticeship.

She added that further decisions by Governor Polis to grant 1,351 pardons for convictions for marijuana possession were “the right thing to do”.

“I LOVE THIS! Considering marijuana is now legal in Colorado,” she said.

