Holly Willoughby hopes 2022 will bring ‘a bit of consistent normality’

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby has said she hopes 2022 will bring “a bit of consistent normality”.

This Morning and Dancing On Ice co-presenter Willoughby, 40, posted a New Year’s Eve message to Instagram.

The post read: “Happy New Year… what do I wish for … a bit of consistent normality… I know the one constant is self but it would be nice if 2022 could let us off the rollercoaster for just a bit… sending you and yours huge love.”

Willoughby can be seen sitting on a lit-up moon structure, wearing a gold dress.

2021 has proved to be a successful year for Willoughby.

She has continued to present This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, scooping the daytime gong at the National Television Awards – and in September of this year, she founded the wellness and lifestyle brand Wylde Moon.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby after winning the daytime award for This Morning at the National Television Awards 2021 (Ian West/PA)

In her podcast, By The Light Of The Moon, Willoughby told comedian Michael McIntyre that a psychic informed her that she was destined to be a “household name”.

“When I was younger I remember going to – I think it was either Eastbourne Pier or Brighton Pier, I can’t remember.

“There was a psychic lady at the end. My mum took me and my sister to go. She said to me: ‘You’re going to be a household name’.”