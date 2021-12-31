Ex-Corrie star Georgia May Foote announces engagement

Georgia May Foote smiling at the camera.

Georgia May Foote told boyfriend Kris Evans she is “honoured you have chosen me” as she announced their engagement.

Foote, most known for her roles as Alison Simmons in Grange Hill and Katy Armstrong in Coronation Street, told her Instagram followers that she is “still crying” after her musician boyfriend proposed to her on December 30.

“@krisevansmusic I love you beyond words and I am honoured you have chosen me”.

The image accompanying the post shows Foote smiling, with Evans holding her wrist to show her ring. A sunset can also be seen in the background.

The post is geo-tagged Cloud 9.

Evans used to be part of boyband The Mend and was on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011.

Georgia May Foote (Ian West/PA).

Fellow ex-Corrie star Charlie Condou, who played Marcus Dent, wrote: “Ah, congratulations darling! Sending you so much love xxxx” under Foote’s post.

Ex-Strictly professional Ola Jordan said: “Congratulations”, followed with three hearts.