Second series of Netflix’s Cheer to address Jerry Harris police investigation

The second series of Netflix’s hit show Cheer will address the investigation into one of its stars Jerry Harris, who has been charged with producing child sexual abuse images.

The latest trailer for the programme shows news footage of police officers and the reactions of coach Monica Aldama and other members of the team.

Harris, 22, is alleged to have admitted receiving images from “at least between 10-15 other individuals he knew were minors,” according to US prosecutors.

CHEER Season 2 coming January 12th!

He has been charged with one count of producing child abuse images.

In a brief clip Aldama, who is visibly shaken, says: “I can’t even, like, process it right now.”

Another teammate is heard to say: “Everyone just felt lost.”

In another short interview clip, series one star Gabi Butler adds: “cheerleading is the only thing that could get my mind off of everything else.”

Harris was a fan favourite of Cheer, which follows a cheerleading team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, as it sought a national title.

As well as the federal child abuse charges, Harris has been sued by twin brothers who accused him of asking for explicit pictures.

If convicted, Harris faces between 15 and 30 years behind bars.