Sex And The City actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by another woman

Chris Noth

Sex And The City (SATC) actor Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by another woman.

The US actor, 67, best known for his role as Mr Big in the hit TV series and current spin-off And Just Like That…, was previously accused of assaulting two women more than 10 years apart.

Noth has vehemently denied the earlier allegations, saying they were “categorically false” and that the encounters were consensual.

On Thursday he was accused of a further alleged incident in early 2002 by musician Lisa Gentile.

Ms Gentile said in a statement she had first met Noth when frequenting the DaMarino Restaurant in New York City in 1998.

On Thursday the Sex And The City actor was accused of a further alleged incident in early 2002 by musician Lisa Gentile (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She claimed that in early 2002 Noth had given her a ride home and asked to come up to her apartment where he kissed her and “forcibly” pulled her against him.

“He was slobbering all over me,” she said.

“I quickly became uncomfortable. Then he became more aggressive and put both hands on my breasts and began squeezing them very hard over my shirt.

“I grabbed his hands with my hands and tried to stop him. I kept pushing his hands down while he was pushing mine up. I was trying to get him to stop.”

Ms Gentile claimed she had pushed Noth off her and shouted “no, I don’t want this,” at which point he became “extremely angry” and called me a “tease” and a “bitch”.

“He stormed out of my apartment,” she said.

She also claimed that Noth had called her the next day and warned that he would “ruin her career” and have her “blacklisted” in the business.

“I was afraid to come forward because of Mr Noth’s power and his threats to ruin my career,” she said.

“I am speaking out now in support of the other four women who have courageously come forward before me.”

Ms Gentile is being represented by women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred, of US firm Allred, Maroko & Goldberg.

Representatives for Noth have been contacted for response.

Lisa Gentile alleges that Noth gave her a ride home, asked to come up to her apartment and then kissed her and ‘forcibly’ pulled her against him (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The previous claims were made by two women following Noth’s appearance in the SATC spinoff show And Just Like That… which had stirred up painful memories.

One woman, who is given the pseudonym Zoe, said she was 22 and working in an entry-level job for a high-profile firm where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business when he allegedly assaulted her in his apartment in Los Angeles in 2004.

Another woman, given the pseudonym Lily, was 25 and working as a waitress in the VIP section of a New York nightclub when she met Noth in 2015.

She claims he assaulted her in his New York apartment.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said there is currently no investigation into the incidents.

Noth said in a statement: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

His SATC co-stars said they were “deeply saddened” by the allegations but praised the women for speaking out.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who play Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in the hit US show, acknowledged the difficulty of sharing the “painful experiences”.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the trio posted on social media.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.