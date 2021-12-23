Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Alicia Witt asks for privacy following ‘surreal loss’ of her parents

ShowbizPublished:

The bodies of Robert and Diane Witt were reportedly discovered inside their home, but there were ‘no signs of foul play’.

Actress Alicia Witt arrives for the Serpentine Summer Party
Actress Alicia Witt arrives for the Serpentine Summer Party

Alicia Witt has asked for privacy following the “surreal loss” of her parents, who have been found dead in their home in Massachusetts.

The actress, who stars in zombie drama The Walking Dead, said she had not heard from the couple in several days and had asked a family member to check on them.

“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” she said in a statement shared with US media outlets.

“I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

According to reports the bodies of Robert and Diane Witt were discovered inside their home in Worcester, but there were “no signs of foul play”.

Witt is also known for her role as Zelda in the final season of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and for starring in the original 1984 production of sci-fi thriller Dune.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News