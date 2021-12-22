Jason Oppenheim confirms he and Chrishell Stause are no longer together

oppenheim group

Jason Oppenheim has confirmed that he and Chrishell Stause are no longer dating but said the relationship was “one of the best things that ever happened to me”.

The celebrity real estate owner said Stause was “the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had” but admitted the couple had “different wants.”

The couple star in the Los Angeles-based reality TV show Selling Sunset, which centres around Oppenheim’s business which he shares with his brother Brett Oppenheim.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together we remain best friends and will always love and support one another,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

“She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.

“While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another.

“Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”