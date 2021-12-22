Hollyoaks releases new images of explosive stunt for 2022

A scene from Hollyoaks' explosive new stunt

Hollyoaks bosses have released new images of an explosive stunt which will “send hearts racing” in the new year.

The hour-long special will see Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) host a Dee Valley Heroes fundraiser at the Salon De The with guests from the village in attendance, but the celebration will come to a halt when disaster strikes.

The episode will premiere on E4 on January 11 and will play again on Channel 4 on January 12.

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) feature in the explosive episode (Lime Pictures/Hollyoaks/PA)

A teaser image shows a stunned Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) holding back Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), who is distraught over the incident.

Another features Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) looking shocked as a fire rages in front of him.

The Channel 4 soap revealed it had been filming at night over the course of two months for the forthcoming stunt episode, which they say is “set to send hearts racing”.

Felix Westwood, played by Richard Blackwood, gets caught up in the incident (Lime Pictures/Hollyoaks/PA)

The explosive special will also include Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan), Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon), Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali), Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner), Cher McQueen (Bethannie Hare), Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna).

Talking about the stunt, Ali said: “This episode is not to be missed – sparks will fly in more ways than one.

“Filming the stunt was beyond amazing, I finally got to live out my inner Lara Croft.

“I just hope the audience enjoy watching it half as much as we enjoyed filming it.”

Many members of the Hollyoaks village will be involved in the hour-long special (Lime Pictures/Hollyoaks/PA)

Hare said: “Expect drama, tension and tears in Hollyoaks’ upcoming stunt.