Doctor Strange enlists help of Scarlet Witch in teaser trailer for Marvel sequel

ShowbizPublished:

Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as the superhero wizard and is joined by Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams in the new clip.

Doctor Strange enlists the help of Scarlet Witch in a teaser trailer for the next instalment of the Marvel franchise.

It shows Strange struggling to deal with the fallout from a spell he has cast which has opened up the world to the multiverse.

It shows Strange struggling to deal with the fallout from a spell he has cast which has opened up the world to the multiverse.

Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as the superhero wizard and is joined by Rachel McAdams in the new clip (Yui Mok/PA) 

“The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” he is heard to say.

“It was the only way. But I never meant for any of this to happen.”

The trailer sees Strange approaching fellow Avenger Wanda Maximoff seeking her help, with references to the spin-off series WandaVision.

A collection of fierce battle scenes are shown, featuring spells, and CGI aliens before a tense stand-off scene.

“I’m sorry Stephen, I hope you understand the greatest threat to our universe, is you,” Strange is told.

The trailer comes following the global success of Spiderman: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, in which Cumberbatch’s Marvel character also featured.

Benedict Wong also stars (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The web-slinging blockbuster also explored the multiverse, seeing villains from previous Spiderman films return.

It smashed box-office records in its December opening weekend, making an estimated 600 million dollars worldwide.

The film was beaten only by Avengers: Infinity War, which earned 640 million dollars worldwide, and Avengers: Endgame which earned 1.2 billion dollars.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness opens in cinemas on May 6 2022.

