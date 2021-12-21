Sex And The City stars ‘saddened’ by Chris Noth sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth attending the twenty-first British Independent Film Awards

The stars of Sex And The City (SATC) have said they are “deeply saddened” by the allegations made against Chris Noth and praised the women who have come forward.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who played Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in the hit US show, acknowledged the difficulty of sharing the “painful experiences”.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the trio posted on social media.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.

“We know it must be a very difficult thing for them to do and we commend them for it.”

It comes as Noth, who played Mr Big in SATC, was dropped from the CBS drama The Equalizer following the allegations.

Though there is currently no investigation into the 67-year-old actor, several brands have begun to distance themselves from him.

He has been accused of assaulting two women more than 10 years apart.

Noth played the recurring role of detective William Bishop in the drama, which stars Queen Latifah.

Noth has called the allegations ‘categorically false’

The series, which is produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios, aired in February 2021.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a short statement obtained by several US media outlets.

Last week the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that there was, as yet, no investigation into the sexual assault allegations – which Noth has called “categorically false”.

Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD told the PA news agency: “There is no record of a report being filed at this time.

“Without a report there is no investigation.”

The two women, who do not know each other, approached trade publication The Hollywood Reporter separately to claim Noth’s reprisal of his role in the SATC spinoff show And Just Like That… had stirred up painful memories.

One woman, who is given the pseudonym Zoe, said she was 22 and working in an entry-level job for a high-profile firm where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business when he assaulted her in his apartment in Los Angeles in 2004.

Another woman, given the pseudonym Lily, was 25 and working as a waitress in the VIP section of a New York nightclub when she met Noth in 2015.

She claims he assaulted her in his New York apartment.

Noth recently starred in an advertising campaign by Peloton, following the fitness brand’s recent appearance in the SATC spinoff.