Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz announce baby news

Kelvin and Liz Fletcher with their children

Former Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz are expecting their third child.

The former Emmerdale star, 37, and his wife, who married in November 2015, have daughter Marnie and son Milo.

They said in a statement to the PA news agency: “There’s no question that for the Fletcher family the best thing to come out of 2021 is the news that we are expecting again.

“We are feeling extremely grateful and can’t wait to meet the new addition to our family.”

Programme Name: Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure – TX: n/a – Episode: Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure – generics (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Kelvin Fletcher – (C) BBC Studios – Photographer: Jon Parker Lee

Fletcher won the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse after being a last-minute replacement for an injured Jamie Laing.

He rose to fame playing Andy Sugden on ITV soap Emmerdale between 1996 and 2016.

Next year he and his family will be seen on screens in new BBC programme Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

The six-part series, filmed over the summer this year, will see the family “de-camp to the countryside” as they build a new life on a farm in the Peak District.

Fletcher will “get to grips with the notoriously tough world of livestock markets, sheep wrangling and the maintenance of a huge estate with endless outbuildings and an unmanageable cast of animals”, the BBC has said.

The actor said: “This is without doubt the biggest challenge I’ve ever taken on. I’m really excited to share the unforgettable first steps into our new life of farming and adventures.”