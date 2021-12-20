Harry Potter stars revisit memories in trailer for 20th anniversary special

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 UK Film Premiere – London

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson can be seen revisiting magical scenes and memories from the film series in the first trailer of the 20th anniversary special.

The famous trio and other members of the original cast have joined American filmmaker Chris Columbus to discuss the beloved movies and explore their creation in depth 20 years after the first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, was released.

The highly anticipated retrospective special, titled Return To Hogwarts, will be released on Sky and streaming service Now on January 1, 2022.

Old memories shared. New memories made. Come celebrate the magic when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts arrives on New Year’s Day on Sky Max pic.twitter.com/DJ0spzZeqb — Sky TV (@skytv) December 20, 2021

The trailer features clips from the eight fantasy films and interviews with the cast members as they return to classic locations, such as the famous Platform 9 3/4 and Hogwarts’ Great Hall.

Radcliffe, who starred as the titular boy wizard, says in the teaser video: “The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done.

“And there’s something so joyous about seeing everyone, and being like ‘It wasn’t though’.”

He later adds: “I wouldn’t be the person I am without so many people here.”

Watson, who played Hermione Granger, also notes: “It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed.”

The trio will be joined by fellow stars including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton and Tom Felton.

Twins James and Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates will also feature.

In the teaser video, Bonham Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange, recalls that one of her highlights of the series was when she had to pretend to be Hermione, who was pretending to be Bellatrix.

Fiennes also reveals in the trailer that his sister’s children were the ones to encourage him to play the infamous villain Voldemort.

The video ends with Grint, who played Ron Weasley, saying: “It’s a strong bond that we’ll always have. We’re family, we’ll always be part of each other’s lives.”