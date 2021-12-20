Anton Du Beke says he and wife try to avoid gender stereotypes with their kids

Anton Du Beke smiles at the camera while wearing a suit

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke says he and his wife have tried to avoid gender stereotypes when raising their children.

Speaking to Hello! the professional dancer said he was proud of the show’s reputation for being at the “forefront of inclusivity”.

He told the entertainment magazine: “This year is no different with John (Whaite) and Johannes (Radebe) dancing together, and Rose being the first deaf person in the competition.

Du Beke said that he and his wife Hannah they have given “no encouragement in either direction” around gender with their four-year-old twins (PA)

“It just goes to show how Strictly mirrors what is going on in the wider society.”

He added: “Through my years of watching professional dance, more often than not I’ve seen two men – Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly, for example – but interestingly, rarely two women.”

Du Beke said that he and his wife Hannah they have given “no encouragement in either direction” around gender with their four-year-old twins, George and Henrietta.

“We’ve told them, ‘You can do what you like, wear what you like,’ but George likes Spiderman and Hot Wheels, and Henrietta likes butterflies and unicorns,” he said.

“He crashes around more than she does. But there was no encouragement in either direction.”

Du Beke added that he would be “delighted” to return to the show in future if he was asked.