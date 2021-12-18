Notification Settings

Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing engaged to Sophie Habboo

ShowbizPublished:

The TV star popped the question at the hotel where they shared their first date.

Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours – London
Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing has revealed he is engaged to girlfriend and co-star Sophie Habboo.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 33, revealed he popped the question at the London hotel where they had their first date.

Sharing photos and videos of the pair together on Instagram, in which Habboo is wearing a baseball cap reading Mrs Laing-to-be, he wrote: “I couldn’t think of anything better than spending the rest of my life with you @habboosophie.”

In a post on his story, he added: “Couldn’t be happier! And in the place where we had out first date @RosewoodLondon.

“Just the most special evening.”

Another photo shows Habboo in bed surrounded by bouquets of white roses holding a bottle of champagne.

She wrote on Instagram: “WE ARE GETTING MARRIED!!!!!!!!!!!!

Laing was swiftly congratulated by co-stars from both Made In Chelsea and Strictly Come Dancing, with Oliver Proudlock writing: “Love you bro!!! U did it!! Come onnnnnn…..YEAH BABY!!!”

Georgia Toffolo wrote: “Oh I’m so pleased, how wonderful.”

Strictly professional Neil Jones added: “Yes yes yes. Congratulations you two I’m soooo happy for you both.”

