Brian May describes ‘horrible few days’ after positive Covid test

Published:

The musician warned the virus is highly contagious.

Brian May (Ian West/PA)
Brian May has said it has been “a truly horrible few days” after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Queen guitarist, 74, warned others to take care so the illness does not jeopardise their festive celebrations.

He shared a photo of a lateral flow test with two red lines and wrote: “Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line.

“And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale.

“Please take extra care out there, good folks.

“This thing is incredibly transmissible.

“You really do not want it messing up your Christmas.”

Medical experts have warned that the Omicron variant is more transmissible than previous variants.

The musician has spoken about his health issues before, revealing he suffered a heart attack and doctors had also treated him for multiple complications, including a stomach haemorrhage, and inserted three stents.

Last year he revealed he was “very near death” when doctors found three blocked arteries stopping the supply of blood to his heart after he was treated for agonising pain due to a rip in his gluteus maximus and a compressed sciatic nerve.

