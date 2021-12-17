Notification Settings

Phoebe Dynevor hands over Instagram to promote charity Christmas campaign

ShowbizPublished:

The Bridgerton star said it was a “huge honour” to hand over her account – which has 2.6 million followers – to the ‘incredibly inspiring’ women.

Phoebe Dynevor has given control of her Instagram to charity Action Aid to promote its Christmas campaign.

The Bridgerton star said it was a “huge honour” to hand over her account – which has 2.6 million followers – to the “incredibly inspiring” women for 24 hours.

The Let Her Learn appeal by Action Aid aims to provide access to education to women and girls around the world.

The charity say millions of girls are missing from classrooms due to poverty, violence, and gender discrimination, a situation made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posting on Instagram, the actress said: “As an ActionAid ambassador it is a huge honour to be able to handover this channel to some of the incredibly inspiring women and girls that ActionAid works with.

“I recently met Happy, Margaret and Christine on a video call and can’t wait for you to meet them too.

“These powerful young women live in Kenya and ActionAid has supported them to get back into education after they were forced to drop out.

“I really hope you enjoy a peek into their lives and feel as inspired as I do.”

Donations to the appeal can be made online at actionaid.org.

