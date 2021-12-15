Singer Mabel cancels third performance after positive Covid cases within team

unfortunately @Mabel is no longer able to perform on The BRITs Are Coming, however @GRACEYmusic_ has stepped in and will be joining @JoelCorry on stage!

don’t miss it on Saturday 18 Dec at 5pm on @ITV ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/aTFGQwc8px

— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) December 15, 2021