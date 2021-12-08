Naughty Boy reveals what it was like to work with Beyonce

Beyonce

Naughty Boy has said he experienced “no diva-ness” when he was working with Beyonce.

The 40-year-old music producer collaborated with the pop superstar on the 2015 track Runnin’ (Lose It All) and is currently appearing on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Speaking to his campmates on the ITV show, he explained how he met the singer while in the US.

Naughty Boy is a contestant on I’m A Celebrity on ITV (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I’d met her in Beverly Hills – and Jay-Z. I think they were playing backgammon.

“Fast forward about five to six months, she wanted to speak to me. She got my number from the label and called me.

“Obviously I didn’t believe it. But this is why she’s a queen. She wanted to speak to me (directly).”

Recalling getting the call, he said: “My friend was driving, we stopped at a service station because I had the call come in. It was her, it was the queen, Queen B.

“After the call I was just like, ‘Store this number’. I saved it as Queen B. She’s so caring and so exactly what you’d expect her to be. No diva-ness.”

Naughty Boy, real name Shahid Khan, has worked with artists including grime rapper Wiley and singers Leona Lewis and Emeli Sande.