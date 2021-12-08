Notification Settings

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look loved-up at basketball match

Showbiz

The superstars cuddled up at the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked loved-up sat courtside of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

Pop superstar Lopez, 52, joined boyfriend Affleck, 49, at the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

They had been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples and were known as “Bennifer” before breaking up in 2004.

The couple had previously broken up in 2004

The superstars, who rekindled their romance earlier this year, were all smiles as they held hands and enjoyed the basketball match at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Singer and actress Lopez and award-winning actor and director Affleck got engaged in 2002 and looked set to marry before going their separate ways.

Fans had been reminiscing about the “Bennifer” romance after Lopez announced her split from former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez, 46, in April.

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Affleck and Lopez were spotted together in Montana in May.

The couple were then spotted together in Montana this May

Lopez confirmed they were back together in a post for her 52nd birthday, sharing a kiss with Affleck while on a private yacht.

Affleck had previously been married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children. They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Lopez’s other past relationships include her 10-year marriage to singer Marc Anthony. The former couple, who divorced in 2014, have twins together.

