Fourth star eliminated from I’m A Celebrity after public vote

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here

Naughty Boy has become the fourth celebrity eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The music producer, 40, took part in seven trials and won 52 stars for the camp during his time on the ITV show.

His exit was announced during Wednesday’s episode and, hugging his campmates, he said: “It has been a pleasure. Honestly, such a pleasure. I love you guys.”

The most casual exit from the show, ever! ? Never change, @naughtyboymusic! We're going to miss you in the Castle! ? ❤️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/2MIUyZeBkE — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 8, 2021

Speaking to presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly after exiting the camp, he said: “I have learned that when you are in a situation like the castle, you can’t take anything personally.”

After seeing a highlights reel of his time in Gwrych Castle in North Wales, Naughty Boy said he had learned to “get on with people and support each other”.

“I feel like my mum is proud,” he said.

“She has been watching me every day.”

The pair then banished him from the castle by announcing: “Naughty Boy, you are a celebrity – get yourself out of here.”

The episode also saw French former footballer David Ginola miss another chance to read a letter from his girlfriend and three-year-old daughter.

The celebrities failed to correctly guess how many stars they had won in total during a Ye Olde Shoppe challenge, meaning letters from their loved ones were withheld.

A downcast Ginola said in the Telegraph: “Once again I don’t have my letter. That letter from my girlfriend would have boosted me a lot.”

You name a Trial, he’s probably done it! @naughtyboymusic’s journey was action-packed from day one, but his time in Camp is now up ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/hgSewC2CA5 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 8, 2021

McPartlin and Donnelly used the scene as a chance to mock the Prime Minister.

It was reported last week that a Christmas party took place in No 10 on December 18 last year, as London was under Tier 3 restrictions.

Addressing viewers, McPartlin said: “So they have decided to cover it up,” with Donnelly replying: “Not a great idea that, is it?”

Laughing, McPartlin added: “If we have learned one thing in the last 24 hours, it is that you can’t get away with covering things up.”

Donnelly said: “No, that will come back to bite them at some point. It might take a year – but it will happen.”

Emmerdale’s Danny Miller and Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson also took part in a Christmas-themed challenge, Santa’s Grotty Grotto, which saw them rummaging around in sacks of rotten vegetables and fermented eggnog before decorating a tree and drinking fish-eye shots.