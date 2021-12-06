Musician John Miles dies at age 72 following a short illness

Musician John Miles has died aged 72 following a short illness, his manager has confirmed.

The singer died late in his sleep on Sunday surrounded by his family in a hospital in Newcastle, England.

Miles, best known for his 1976 hit track titled Music, performed alongside a string of musical stars throughout his career including Tina Turner, Jimmy Page, the late Joe Cocker and Andrea Bocelli.

Miles’ manager, Cliff Cooper, said: “The UK has lost one of its most talented musicians.

“As John’s manager and friend for over 50 years, John was not only so kind and gentle but a brilliant musician and songwriter on the world stage.

“Grief is the price we pay for love. He will be greatly missed but his music will live on forever.”