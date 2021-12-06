Musician John Miles dies at age 72 following a short illness

Musician John Miles has died aged 72 following a short illness, his manager has confirmed.
The singer died late in his sleep on Sunday surrounded by his family in a hospital in Newcastle, England.
Miles, best known for his 1976 hit track titled Music, performed alongside a string of musical stars throughout his career including Tina Turner, Jimmy Page, the late Joe Cocker and Andrea Bocelli.
Miles’ manager, Cliff Cooper, said: “The UK has lost one of its most talented musicians.
“As John’s manager and friend for over 50 years, John was not only so kind and gentle but a brilliant musician and songwriter on the world stage.
“Grief is the price we pay for love. He will be greatly missed but his music will live on forever.”
Miles was married to his wife Eileen for more than 50 years, and had two children and two grandchildren.