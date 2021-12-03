Notification Settings

Sophie Raworth named interim presenter of BBC’s Sunday Morning show

ShowbizPublished:

She will take over the slot following Andrew Marr’s departure.

Sophie Raworth has been announced as the interim presenter of BBC One’s flagship Sunday morning programme, currently known to viewers as The Andrew Marr Show.

The BBC said Raworth, 53, will present the temporarily-titled Sunday Morning programme from January 9.

The news follows Marr’s recent announcement that he is leaving the BBC after more than two decades.

The BBC said in a statement that Raworth will front the popular show for a “short period” while a recruitment process for a permanent presenter takes place.

Once a permanent appointment is made, the programme will relaunch with a new presenter, title and a new look, the BBC said.

Marr’s last show will air on December 19.

