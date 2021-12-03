Sophie Raworth named interim presenter of BBC’s Sunday Morning show

Sophie Raworth

Sophie Raworth has been announced as the interim presenter of BBC One’s flagship Sunday morning programme, currently known to viewers as The Andrew Marr Show.

The BBC said Raworth, 53, will present the temporarily-titled Sunday Morning programme from January 9.

The news follows Marr’s recent announcement that he is leaving the BBC after more than two decades.

Delighted to say that Sophie Raworth (@sophieraworth) will be interim presenter of Sunday Morning on @BBCOne from January 2022. https://t.co/kDej6PxrnD pic.twitter.com/02S6RCMcg5 — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) December 3, 2021

The BBC said in a statement that Raworth will front the popular show for a “short period” while a recruitment process for a permanent presenter takes place.

Once a permanent appointment is made, the programme will relaunch with a new presenter, title and a new look, the BBC said.