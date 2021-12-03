I’m A Celebrity contestants win their luxury items during challenge

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

The I’m A Celebrity contestants won access to their luxury items – with choices including an eye mask for sleep, a polaroid camera and family photos.

The 11 famous faces worked as a team to solve a series of riddles and find the correct key from among some 200 to open a safe during Friday night’s show.

Radio DJ Snoochie Shy was chosen to shout the answers, while Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, music producer Naughty Boy and EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt tried to crack the riddles.

Dame Arlene Phillips, Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson and French football star David Ginola helped divide up the keys.

Clues included “I have hands, I don’t have fingers, I can’t clap” which they corrected guessed meant a clock.

Co-hosts Ant and Dec were forced to restart their live introduction to the show following an on-set gaffe.

Declan Donnelly burst a button on his shirt as he entered the castle studio, prompting Ant McPartlin to burst into laughter and quip: “We’re not live, are we?”

The pair then left the room before re-entering for a second attempt, with McPartlin going on to joke about the location’s “changeable weather” in reference to the damage cause to the set by Storm Arwen.

Later, Ginola handed out the luxury items with Woodyatt receiving a chair and saying: “When I get tired of sleeping in that hammock, guess where I’m sleeping.”

Former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin received a hot water bottle, joking: “I’ve stolen this from my real life daughter. I can lend it to anyone else as well.”

Meanwhile, Saturdays star Frankie Bridge opted for a polaroid camera so the campmates could take a group selfie.

Dame Arlene chose a hair brush, while four-time Paralympic gold champion Kadeena Cox unveiled a medicine ball.

“I thought it’d be a really good idea to get everyone doing exercise,” she said.

Miller opened a picture of his wife and newborn son.

He said: “Steph and Albert so I can finally go to sleep next to them.

“They’re going to help push me through for however long I’ve got left in here. Happy tears to look at them.”

Earlier in the episode, a downcast Miller opened up to footballer Ginola about missing his family.

He said: “I’m a little bit homesick.”

Ginola replied: “It’s going to be fine. Concentrate on the food and think about how lucky you are. You have a lovely wife, a three-week-old baby boy.

“You need to be strong for them as well. They want to see you strong.

“When your son is going to watch the programme he’s going to say, ‘Wow, daddy was strong. He’s a strong man. He’s my idol.’ I know it’s hard.”

Admitting he missed his own girlfriend, Ginola added: “Believe in yourself and your capability. You’re very talented Danny.”

Friday night’s episode also saw Naughty Boy and Olympic gold medallist diver Matty Lee take on the Gruesome Gargoyles trial and win 10 stars for the camp.

The episode ended with Naughty Boy, Ginola and Woodyatt being voted by the public to take part in the Cells of Hell challenge during the next show.