Hugh Grant to star in Netflix comedy about 2021

Published:

The documentary-style film will premiere globally on December 27.

Hugh Grant will star in a Netflix comedy about 2021 using archive footage to mark an unprecedented year.

Death To 2021 uses video clips from across the year with commentary by characters played by actors including Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman and Samson Kayo.

A Very English Scandal actor Grant will be also be joined by Joe Keery, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, Cristin Milioti and Nick Mohammed.

The trailer features “average British citizen” Gemma Nerrick, played by Diane Morgan, talking about online dating during lockdown.

She says: “I was pretty lonely in lockdown, so instead of just crying on my own all night and all day and at weekends, I thought I’d try a dating app, only swiping men in masks to be on the safe side.”

Death To 2021 is executive produced by Annabel Jones and Ben Caudell, and produced by Nick Vaughan-Smith. The Broke and Bones production is directed by Josh Ruben.

It will premiere globally on December 27.

