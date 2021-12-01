Prue Leith gets booster and urges others to have ‘quick and painless’ jab

Prue Leith gets the jab

Great British Bake Off star Dame Prue Leith has had her booster jab and urged other people to get the “painless” vaccine in the lead-up to Christmas.

Dame Prue, 81, visited Chipping Norton health centre near her home in Oxfordshire on Wednesday evening, for her third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

She said: “Why wouldn’t you want to boost your immunity against Covid? Getting vaccinated is quick and painless.

“As we head into winter, it will help protect your friends and family and ensure a happy, safe Christmas.

“Now that the booster is available for all adults over 18 it’s mad not to take it up. Get the jab.”

On Wednesday, the Government announced it has signed deals for 114 million Moderna and Pfizer jabs, which will be delivered in 2022 and 2023.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised that everyone eligible would be offered a booster by the end of January, with at least 400 military personnel helping the NHS.