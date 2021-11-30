Storm-hit I’m A Celebrity returns to TV screens after three days off air

Dame Arlene Phillips and Kadeena Cox faced dozens of snakes as I’m A Celebrity returned to screens after three days off air.
The show was back on ITV on Tuesday night after extreme weather conditions during Storm Arwen caused production difficulties at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.
The majority of the footage featuring the contestants was filmed before the storm hit, which led to Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s live episodes being cancelled.
The show returned with Paralympian Cox and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene taking part in a trial in complete darkness called Bed Chamber of Chills.
Cox was closed inside the top bunk of a bed and had to move stars around a maze and release them through a hole to Dame Arlene in the bottom bunk, where she placed them into a collection rack.
The pair were joined by snakes with Cox bursting into tears and shouting: “Arlene, please!”
After they earned 10 of the 11 possible stars, she added: “Once I found my route and found where I was going… I could feel stuff moving around… I’m not sure I was that calm.”
Broadcaster Louise Minchin and French former Premier League footballer David Ginola took on the latest Castle Coin Challenge.
Former BBC Breakfast presenter Minchin read a scroll that said: “The Lord’s ponies are hungry. They demand to be fed. Search within the crates to find the apples that are red.
“Get one in each bucket, by sliding it down the board, then off you can trot, to claim your reward.”
The pair went in search of apples while speaking French to each other and managed to win the coins and claim an apple pie for the campsite from Kiosk Cledwyn’s Ye Olde Shoppe.
The episode also saw Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson and EastEnders regular Adam Woodyatt compare their respective soap careers.
Gregson admitted fame had been challenging.
He said: “It was difficult for a while to adjust. This isn’t what I planned for myself and I do not like it. I hated it. The fame side of it I hated it. I still don’t (like it).”
Woodyatt, who is on a break from the long-running BBC series, explained his reasons for leaving the show.
“I just had another opportunity,” he said.
“This play came up. I just fancied doing something different. The way the storyline is, they needed me to take a break. Yeah… the break’s just got longer.”
At the end of the show the celebrities were seen reuniting in the castle after Storm Arwen led to them temporarily exiting the camp.
It was an eventful first week at Gwrych Castle, where the programme is being filmed for a second year instead of its usual Australian base because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, TV presenter Richard Madeley announced he was leaving the show after he was taken to hospital as a precaution when he fell ill in the early hours of the morning.
ITV also confirmed an intruder was removed from the set after a security breach at the castle.
