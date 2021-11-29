Steps forced to cancel tour after Covid-19 outbreak

Steps

Pop group Steps have been forced to cancel the rest of their UK tour due to members of their touring party testing positive for Covid-19.

The 90s’ band said in a statement they had “tried every way possible” to perform their final two tour dates in Cardiff and Bournemouth this week, but have been forced to postpone until the summer of 2022.

A message posted on the band’s official Twitter account said: “Hi everyone, unfortunately we now have further positive Covid-19 cases in our touring party which have made continuing with the ‘What The Future Holds’ tour impossible.

An update on the final two shows of the tour.

“For the safety of everyone involved in the show we have decided to reschedule tonight’s Cardiff and Wednesday’s Bournemouth show to summer 2022 (dates to be announced soon.)

“We have tried every way possible to continue with our final shows, however we have to put everyone’s health and safety as our top priority.

“We are so disappointed to postpone these shows as we were really looking forward to performing for you all. We appreciate your continued support and hope you will join us in wishing those affected a speedy recovery.”

The announcement comes just 10 days after band member Faye Tozer tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced to abandon Claire Richards, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee and Ian “H” Watkins for some of the tour.

Former Spice Girls star Melanie C has had to cancel the European dates of her forthcoming tour due to the “current Covid-19 situation in Europe”.

She tweeted: “It is with great regret that I must announce the cancellation of the European dates on my upcoming tour. I’m devastated to let so many of you down.