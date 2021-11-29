Radio 4’s Today programme suspended following alarm

Nick Robinson

BBC Radio 4’s live Today programme was suspended earlier this morning after an alarm rang just after 7.30am.

As Nick Robinson and Martha Kearney tried to present the show an alarm rang, with a message saying: “Please the leave the building immediately.”

Robinson said: “We have a little alarm going on here”, which Kearney said was “quite dramatic”, adding: “Hopefully it is a false alarm”.

Well that was interesting. Emergency over. If there was one …we’re now back in the studio @BBCr4today pic.twitter.com/BLhZJwXMFp — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) November 29, 2021

Robinson then introduced a report while the staff “work out what is going on”.

Shortly after 7.40am an announcer said: “This is BBC Radio 4. I’m afraid we’re having some problems which are preventing us from continuing with our scheduled programme as smoothly as we wish.

“Many apologies for the disruption, but rest assured we are doing our best to restore normal service as soon as possible.”

Back in the studio. Stand by…. pic.twitter.com/sCuxKuRQwv — Martha Kearney (@Marthakearney) November 29, 2021

The show returned at 7.55am after around 20 minutes, with Kearney declaring: “Alarm over.”

Robinson said: “As far as we can tell there wasn’t actually an emergency. We were outside in the cold for a little while but we are relieved to be back on the Today programme.”