Magic Mike will return for third instalment, Channing Tatum announces

Hollywood star Channing Tatum has confirmed that the male stripper film series Magic Mike will get a third instalment.

The 41-year-old actor announced on social media that he will reprise his role as stripper Michael “Magic Mike” Lane in the forthcoming movie, Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

The original 2012 racy comedy-drama, which features muscular men performing steamy dance routines, was hugely popular and inspired the sequel Magic Mike XXL in 2015 and live stage show adaptations across the world.

Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in.

The actor posted on Twitter the cover page of the script which shows the film will once again be written by Reid Carolin, who has worked on the previous two films, and directed by Steven Soderbergh, who was at the helm of the original movie.

Tatum wrote: “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in.”

The first film follows 19-year-old Adam, played by Alex Pettyfer, as he enters the world of male stripping, guided by Mike Lane (Tatum), who has been in the business for six years.

The sequel sees the friends reunited for a road trip through Florida to a strippers’ convention.

The film series was adapted for a live stage show (Matt Crossick/PA)

The franchise, which was inspired by Tatum’s own experience as a stripper, has also starred Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello and Adam Rodriguez.

Tatum looks set to star but it has not been announced who else will return for the third instalment.

In 2017, the franchise produced the successful stage show Magic Mike Live, which was created and co-directed by Tatum.

The show began in Las Vegas and later expanded internationally, including to Germany, Australia and London’s Hippodrome Casino.