Adele’s record-breaking album 30 on course for second week at top of the charts

Adele looks set to secure a second week at number one in the UK albums chart with her new record 30.

Last week, the singer chalked up the fastest-selling album of 2021 in the first week of its release, according to the Official UK Charts.

It also achieved the highest first week sales for a female album in the UK since her third record, titled 25, in 2015.

It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed! Love you all ♥️

The 33-year-old singer’s fourth album holds off competition from Westlife’s new album Wild Dreams, which is on track to enter the charts at number two, which would make it their 14th top 10 album.

Ed Sheeran’s Equals, which previously claimed the top spot, is set to drop one place this week to third position.

Former Take That frontman Gary Barlow is also on course to land his fifth top 10 collection in this Friday’s charts with his new Christmas record The Dream of Christmas, as it currently sits at number four.

Abba’s latest record Voyage is set to drop back two places to the fifth spot, while Rod Stewart’s The Tears Of Hercules is on track to rebound seven positions to claim the sixth spot.

Michael Buble’s festive album, titled Christmas and released in 2011, is also on course to climb to number seven in the charts as the festive season grows closer.