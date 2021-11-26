Organisers of popular Staffordshire sleigh tour starring in TV's Gadget Show

Jon Bentley, Georgie Barrat and Ortis Deley with Father Christmas

Members of Penkridge & District Round Table, who organise an annual Father Christmas tour near Stafford, couldn't believe their luck when producers of the Channel 5 show roped them in to help out.

The Round Table team sprung into action, removing the sleigh from its seasonal storage and coaxing Rudolf out of his well-earned rest to join presenters Jon Bentley, Georgie Barrat and Ortis Deley on location at Claverley's High Grosvenor House, in Shropshire.

Jon Bentley, Georgie Barrat and Ortis Deley with Father Christmas

Upon arrival Santa was in his element and helped to review the latest gadgets. When at work, Santa is normally very camera shy, but this time he really stole the show.

Each year the registered charity's sleigh tour raises more than £6,000 and the proceeds go towards good causes in the community. Penkridge & District Round Table sleigh tour kicks off in Dunston on December 2 and ends in Bradley on December 22.