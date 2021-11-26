I’m A Celebrity pre-recorded for first time ever due to Storm Arwen

I’m A Celebrity

Friday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! was pre-recorded for the first time ever due to adverse weather conditions.

Co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly recorded their links early in the evening as part of “precautionary measures” put in place by ITV following severe storm weather warnings.

It comes as Storm Arwen battered the UK with winds as high as 90mph.

The duo posted a video from outside Gwrych Castle in Wales ahead of the show, with the wind whipping and roaring in the background.

This just in – From Arwen to Ant wind ?? it’s all go here as we record the show instead of being live on your tellies tonight – an #ImACeleb first! Stay safe in the storm everyone x pic.twitter.com/M3rqmj70XQ — antanddec (@antanddec) November 26, 2021

“You’ve probably heard we’ve had to record the show a bit earlier tonight because of the winds here at Storm Arwen,” said Dec.

“It’s bad isn’t it, it’s really windy. You can hear it, it’s rattling the tent, it might blow this away, so we’ve got to get it done and get out of here,” said Ant.

“It’s due to get worse later so everyone is afraid that the satellite is gonna go down and all of that, so it’s a bit risky to do a live show, so we’re going to have to do it recorded tonight, which is the first time we’ve ever done that,” said Dec.

He added: “It’s very, very windy but even worse than that it was lentils for lunch, so Ant is a bit windy as well.”

“Sorry guys, it’s just adding to the mayhem,” added Ant.

A spokesperson for I’m A Celebrity said the celebrities were being kept inside the castle and that contingencies were in place to ensure their safety.

“Tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be broadcast as a pre-recorded show rather than live due to the developing Storm Arwen and precautionary measures we’re putting into place on production,” they said.

“Our celebrities will remain inside the castle, which is secure, and we have contingencies in place to cover all weather scenarios to ensure the safety of our cast and crew.”

The majority of the UK was blanketed by weather warnings on Friday night and into Saturday as the storm arrived.

A rare red warning stretched along the east coast from Middlesbrough to beyond Aberdeen – the first maximum alert to be issued since Storm Dennis in February 2020.