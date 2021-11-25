First look at actors playing the Beatles in new film Midas Man

Midas Man

The four actors chosen to play the Beatles in a new movie have been revealed.

Jonah Lees will play John Lennon, Blake Richardson stars as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge is George Harrison and Campbell Wallace portrays Ringo Starr.

The band appear in new biopic Midas Man, which tells the story of the Fab Four’s manager Brian Epstein.

A still from Midas Man (James Loxley/PA)

The newcomers will be joined by American TV show host Jay Leno, who will play Ed Sullivan, who conducted the first live interview with the Liverpool band in 1964.

Midas Man will also feature other parts of Epstein’s short career as a music agent before his death in 1967 at the age of 32.

Singer and actress Cilla Black, also managed by Epstein, will be played by Rosie Day.

The film will highlight Epstein’s unparalleled influence on pop music worldwide and his own tragic story.

It will be directed by Sara Sugarman, whose previous work includes House Of Versace and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen.

Jay Leno will play the part of Ed Sullivan (Yui Mok/PA)

She said: “The actors playing the Beatles are an extraordinary group.

“They ooze that very visceral feeling of the 60s, are charming, playful, and so authentic, and I have no doubt that Jay Leno will capture the essence of Ed Sullivan perfectly.

“His own experience as an American television host will bring forward a natural and accurate portrayal and add an incredible element of modern showbiz to the story.”