Singer Jessie J suffers miscarriage after deciding to have baby ‘on my own’

Jessie J

Singer Jessie J has suffered a miscarriage after deciding to have a baby “on my own”.

The 33-year-old shared a touching post on Instagram revealing she will perform for fans in Los Angeles a day after discovering she had suffered a pregnancy loss.

Jessie shared a picture of her positive pregnancy test, tagging her location as “heartbroken”.

In the lengthy caption, she wrote on Wednesday: “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.’

“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”

The star added a quote from Şeyda Noir on her Instagram post, which read: “Sometimes love won’t be enough to make it work, and that’s ok. It doesn’t mean that you’ve failed.”

Among the hundreds of thousands of fans who liked her emotional post, singer Pixie Lott and TV presenter Laura Whitmore sent their condolences.

Posting on her Instagram story, Jessie wrote: “Your overwhelming instant out pour of love is felt, received, and appreciated beyond measure. And has got me out of bed this morning. Thank you.”

Despite discovering she had suffered a miscarriage, the Price Tag artist will perform for fans in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

She added: “This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know.

“What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.

“I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing.

“I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.

“I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best.

“I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer.

“I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.

“I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok.

“I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t.