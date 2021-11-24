Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock lands job hosting Mobo Awards

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Munya Chawawa

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been announced as one of the hosts of this year’s Mobo awards.

The singer, 30, will present the annual ceremony, which recognises and celebrates black music and culture, alongside comedian Munya Chawawa.

Pinnock gave birth in August to twins with her footballer fiance Andre Gray and will make her big screen debut in a Christmas romantic comedy, titled Boxing Day, in December.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock will co-host the Mobos (Mobo Organisation/Donnie Sunshine/PA)

Little Mix, who formed on The X Factor in 2011, were a foursome until Jesy Nelson announced her exit in December last year, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

Since then Pinnock has moved into presenting, fronting a BBC documentary about colourism and race, while bandmate Perrie Edwards is working on a fashion brand called Disora.

Grime pioneer Ghetts, Gambian-British rapper Pa Salieu and singer-rapper Bree Runway, all of whom are nominated for awards, will perform at the Mobos.

More performers will be announced ahead of the event on December 5 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Munya Chawawa will co-host with Pinnock (Mobo Organisation/Donnie Sunshine/PA)

Dave, Arlo Parks and Little Simz lead the pack in nominations.

Thiago Silva singer Dave is up for five awards, including best male act, best hip hop act, album of the year, song of the year, and video of the year.