Holly Willoughby introduces new puppy on This Morning

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby introduced the newest member of her family on This Morning – a Golden Retriever puppy named Bailey.

The sleepy pet joined her and co-host Phillip Schofield on the sofa on Wednesday and showed off some impressive training.

“We’ve got a very special visitor here in the studio,” said Willoughby.

Absolutely obsessed with Bailey ? pic.twitter.com/qQPPX1uDh8 — This Morning (@thismorning) November 24, 2021

“I’m delighted to introduce you to the newest member of my family.

“This is Bailey, who has sort of fallen asleep. Bailey, can you say hello?”

The puppy stayed comfortably flopped on the sofa until Willoughby produced a pink squeaky toy which immediately grabbed her attention.

Bailey made her sofa debut on @thismorning and I couldn’t be prouder… I think she’ll be back soon ?♥️? @ This Morning https://t.co/6OApEje7cc — Holly Willoughby (@hollywills) November 24, 2021

After being told to wait patiently, Bailey was allowed to take the toy, prompting Schofield to exclaim: “So well trained.”

Willoughby posted on social media after the show, saying: “Bailey made her sofa debut on @thismorning and I couldn’t be prouder… I think she’ll be back soon.”

She also posted a photo of her outfit on Instagram, captioned: “Today’s look before added golden retriever fur.”